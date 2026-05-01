icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CBI court denies bail to DGP’s Reader, co-accused in Rs 13 lakh bribery case

CBI court denies bail to DGP’s Reader, co-accused in Rs 13 lakh bribery case

An FIR was registered following a complaint by Amit Kumar, a State Tax Officer in Malout

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A special CBI court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of OP Rana, Reader to the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Vigilance Bureau. Simultaneously, the court rejected a regular bail plea filed by co-accused Vikas Goyal, who sought a one-month interim release on medical grounds.

Advertisement

The CBI registered the FIR following a complaint by Amit Kumar, a State Tax Officer in Malout. Kumar, who is currently facing a disproportionate assets (DA) case within the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, alleged that intermediaries facilitated a meeting with OP Rana on April 29, 2026.

Advertisement

According to the CBI Rana allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for “Sahab” (a senior official) and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone for himself to settle the DA case.

Advertisement

On May 11, the CBI arrested three individuals — Raghav Goyal, Vikas (alias Vicky) Goyal and Ankit Wadhwa — during a trap operation.

While the CBI recovered Rs 13 lakh and the mobile phone handset during the operation, Rana reportedly managed to escape from the scene.

Advertisement

CBI Public Prosecutor Narender Singh strongly opposed the bail pleas, asserting that the accused acted as influential intermediaries for high-ranking Vigilance Bureau officials. He argued that their release could jeopardise the investigation into the corruption network.

In contrast, defence counsel for OP Rana argued that the Reader was falsely implicated and that the CBI’s narrative was entirely fabricated. The defence maintained that Rana never demanded a bribe and given his administrative rank, lacked the authority to influence or “decide” any Vigilance Bureau cases.

After hearing both sides, the CBI court found no merit in the requests for leniency. The court dismissed Rana’s plea for protection from arrest and rejected Vikas Goyal’s medical-based interim bail application, citing the gravity of the allegations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts