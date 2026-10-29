CBI court dismisses realtor’s bail plea in Rs 82-cr CREST fraud case  

A CBI court here dismissed the bail plea of realtor Vikram Wadhwa, an accused in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 82 crore belonging to the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), which had been deposited in IDFC FIRST Bank.

The FIR in the case was initially registered by the Chandigarh Police on March 12. It pertained to a “large-scale fraud” involving fictitious transactions to divert CREST funds to shell entities, in connivance with bank officials and public servants. The case was later transferred to the CBI.

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As per the prosecution, Wadhwa was engaged in the real estate business and was closely associated with accused Ribhav Rishi, the then branch manager of the bank in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

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An analysis of their call detail records revealed frequent telephonic contact between Wadhwa and Ribhav Rishi over a prolonged period covering the period of the alleged offences, thereby indicating their close association and coordination.

The prosecution claimed that the funds siphoned off from the CREST’s bank account were routed through Capco Fintech Services, an entity used for the diversion and layering of funds.

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The counsel for the accused said he had been falsely implicated in the case. He argued that the main allegation against Wadhwa was that he had received money in his account from shell entities and transferred it to the account of co-accused Ribhav Rishi’s wife.

The counsel said Rishi’s wife, through whom the alleged money was routed, had not been arrayed as an accused by the prosecution in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed Wadhwa’s bail application.

The court said the chargesheet submitted by the prosecution revealed a systematic conspiracy involving the diversion of funds through multiple accounts and entities.

The court said the return of part of the diverted funds to CREST did not undo the offence constituted by each individual fraudulent debit transaction.