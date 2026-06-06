A CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed an application filed by suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar seeking to declare the prosecution sanction granted against him by the Ministry of Home Affairs invalid.

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Bhullar was arrested by the CBI in connection with an FIR registered on October 16, 2025, along with his alleged accomplice, Kirshanu Sharda.

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The FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by Akash Batta, who alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh and later agreed to accept Rs 5 lakh. A chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

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SPS Bhullar, counsel for the accused, argued that the Punjab Government alone was competent to grant sanction for prosecution in the case.

He contended that the prosecution sanction order dated January 23, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, was “fraught with multiple illegalities” and was “null and void”, having been issued by an incompetent authority through an incorrect procedure.

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The counsel further argued that the sanction order violated the federal structure and prejudiced the applicant as the Punjab Government had been completely bypassed.

Natender Singh, Public Prosecutor for the CBI, opposed the application and submitted that the prosecution sanction dated January 23, 2026, had been granted by the competent authority in accordance with Section 19(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), after due consideration of the material collected during investigation.

He further argued that the allegations raised by the applicant were based on an erroneous interpretation of the statutory provisions, particularly Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the application filed by the accused and adjourned the matter for arguments on charges.