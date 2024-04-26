CBI court frames charges against Chandigarh ASI in bribery case

Chandigarh, April 25
A CBI court here has framed charges against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police who was arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman resident of Mani Majra and her son on February 9 this year.
A team of the Central Bureu of Investigation had registered a case against ASI Balkar Singh on a complaint filed by the woman. The complainant had alleged that Balkar sought undue advantage from her to favoure her son in a case. Terminder Singh, counsel for the accused, said his client was falsely implicated in the case.
However, Public Prosecutor Narender Singh argued in favour of framing of charges against the accused. After hearing arguments, the court framed the charges against the accused Under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...