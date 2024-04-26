CBI court frames charges against Chandigarh ASI in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A CBI court here has framed charges against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police who was arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman resident of Mani Majra and her son on February 9 this year.

A team of the Central Bureu of Investigation had registered a case against ASI Balkar Singh on a complaint filed by the woman. The complainant had alleged that Balkar sought undue advantage from her to favoure her son in a case. Terminder Singh, counsel for the accused, said his client was falsely implicated in the case.

However, Public Prosecutor Narender Singh argued in favour of framing of charges against the accused. After hearing arguments, the court framed the charges against the accused Under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

