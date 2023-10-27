CBI court holds Haryana cop guilty of corruption

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI Court, held Reetu, a head constable of the Haryana Police, guilty in a corruption case registered seven years ago by the CBI. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on October 30.

Reetu was arrested on September 17, 2016, by the CBI red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Amarjit Singh under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The complainant had alleged the accused, posted as head constable in the office of ACP, Kalka, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of settling a complaint made by a girl against him and his wife.

A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 as first installment from the complainant in the presence of an independent witnesses. After the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused.

The court framed charges against the accused to which the latter pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused argued she was falsely implicated. Narender Singh, public prosecutor, claimed the prosecution had proved the case beyond doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty for the offences framed against her.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI