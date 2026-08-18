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Home / Chandigarh / CBI court in Chandigarh convicts Manimajra explosives office employee in 9-year-old bribery case

CBI court in Chandigarh convicts Manimajra explosives office employee in 9-year-old bribery case

The court convicted the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Shyam Singh Chauhan, on the basis of complaint filed by Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:40 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The CBI court in Chandigarh has convicted Shyam Singh Chauhan, an employee working in the office of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives in Manimajra, in a 9-year-old corruption case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 20, 2026.

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CBI registered the case against Chauhan in 2017 based on a complaint filed by Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He alleged that Chauhan had demanded a bribe for issuing a licence.

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In his complaint, Devendra Pal Singh stated that he had applied to the office of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives in Manimajra for a blaster’s licence with the firm ‘Tara Chand Malhotra & Sons’ based in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

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He was informed that given his experience as a blaster, no interview would be required and the licence would be sent directly to his home.

When the license did not arrive, Devendra contacted the office. He alleged that senior assistant Shyam Singh Chauhan, working in the office, demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 to issue the license.

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As he did not want to pay the bribe, Devendra reported the matter to CBI. On July 11, 2017, CBI laid a trap and arrested Chauhan while he was accepting the bribe near the Manimajra office.

A case was registered against him under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against him. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. However, Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor for CBI, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the CBI court convicted the accused under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 20, 2026.

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