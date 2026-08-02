CBI court issues notices on witness’ plea to cancel bail of two cops in bribery case

The CBI Court here has issued notices on an application moved by the prosecution seeking cancellation of the bail of two cops in an eight-year-old bribery case.

Advertisement

Lokesh Saini, a prosecution witness, told the court that someone acting on behalf of the accused — Sub-Inspector Sewa Singh and Sumit — had been continuously approaching and threatening him while directing him to make his statement before the court in a particular way, thereby causing him apprehension and unnecessary mental stress.

Advertisement

Earlier, the CBI Court had directed the UT SSP and the Head of Bureau, CBI, Chandigarh, to expedite their action on an application of the witness, seeking protection. In the order passed on Saturday, the CBI Court stated that the action-taken report in compliance of the court’s direction had been placed on record in a sealed envelope. It will be opened on August 4.

Advertisement

The court observed that along with the sealed envelope, an application was also moved by the prosecution seeking cancellation of the bail of Sewa Singh and Sumit on account of misuse of the liberty granted to them by the court and interfering with the prosecution witness.