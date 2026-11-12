CBI court rejects bail plea of former Chandigarh Smart City CFO in Rs 116-crore scam

A CBI Court in Chandigarh has dismissed the bail application of Nalini Malik, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Smart City Company Limited (CSCL), who was arrested in connection with an alleged scam involving over Rs 116 crore of Chandigarh Smart City funds deposited in IDFC First Bank.

Chandigarh Police arrested Malik on April 2, 2026, during the investigation into the alleged scam, accusing her of being involved in the financial irregularities.

The case was initially registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police on March 9, 2026, following a complaint by Municipal Corporation (MC) officials. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CBI.

According to the prosecution, Chandigarh Smart City Limited was merged with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, on March 28, 2025. Accused Nalini Malik was also nominated as a member of the team assigned to hand over the relevant records of Chandigarh Smart City Limited to the MC.

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During the investigation, it was found that fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 116 crore, purportedly deposited in the bank, were fake. Illegal payments amounting to crores of rupees were also allegedly made from the MC's funds to companies linked to other accused persons involved in the scam.

Public Prosecutor Narender Singh submitted that the mobile number and email ID associated with the accused were linked to all three CSCL accounts maintained with IDFC FIRST Bank. SMS alerts regarding debit transactions, including transfers to beneficiary entities such as M/s CAPCO Fintech Services, were successfully delivered to the associated mobile numbers.

The prosecution further submitted that although the mobile number was registered in the name of the accused's husband, it was being used by Malik and was also linked to her personal bank accounts.

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The prosecution also claimed that, during the investigation, extensive interior renovation work was found to have been carried out at the accused's residential premises.

Counsel for the accused argued that she had been falsely implicated in the case and had not committed any of the alleged offences attributed to her by the investigating agency.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application. The court observed that, considering the seriousness of the offences, the substantial amount of public money involved, the material collected against the accused, and the fact that further investigation was still underway, it was not inclined to grant her bail.

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The court also noted that the accused's first bail application had already been dismissed and that there had been no substantial change in circumstances since then to warrant reconsideration of her bail plea.