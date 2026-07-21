CBI Court rejects bail plea of Punjab Vigilance bribery case accused Vikas Goyal

The CBI Court has dismissed the bail application of Vikas Goyal, a resident of Malout in Punjab and one of the accused arrested in a corruption case involving the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

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The CBI had registered an FIR on a complaint filed by Amit Kumar, a State Tax Officer posted in Malout. According to the complainant, a case concerning him was pending with the Punjab Vigilance Bureau when Vikas Goyal, Raghav Goyal and Om Parkash Singh Rana, Reader to the Director General of Police (DGP), Vigilance Bureau, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and demanded Rs 20 lakh along with a mobile handset to get the case closed.

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The CBI alleged that Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal were acting as intermediaries for Rana and were using their influence to assure the complainant that the matter could be settled.

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Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap in Chandigarh on May 11, during which accused Ankit Wadhwa, Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal were arrested. Rana later surrendered before the court after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the CBI Court.

During the hearing, counsel for Vikas Goyal argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case and submitted that the reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were still awaited and could take considerable time.

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Opposing the bail plea, Public Prosecutor Narender Singh contended that the accused’s alleged links with officials of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau were a matter of concern. He argued that if released on bail, the accused could influence witnesses and hamper the investigation.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that considering the nature, manner and seriousness of the offence, the larger public interest involved, and the reasonable apprehension of witnesses being tampered with, it was not inclined to grant bail to the accused.