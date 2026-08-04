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Home / Chandigarh / CBI court sends 2 Chandigarh cops to 14-day judicial custody in bribery case

CBI court sends 2 Chandigarh cops to 14-day judicial custody in bribery case

The agency laid a trap outside the police post in Sector 26 and arrested both officials red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:31 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh has sent Inspector Suresh Kumar, in-charge of the Bapu Dham police post, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhagat Singh to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged bribery case.

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The two policemen, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, were produced before the court on Tuesday.

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According to the CBI, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for registering a theft case involving a jewellery shop. The agency acted on a complaint filed by Sukhjit, a resident of Bapu Dham, who alleged that the police post in-charge had sought Rs 5 lakh for registering an FIR in connection with a theft at his jewellery shop.

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The accused allegedly demanded an initial instalment of Rs 2.5 lakh before registering the case. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap outside the police post in Sector 26 and arrested both officials red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe.

Meanwhile, the CBI Court has issued notices to the CBI on three applications filed by Terminder Singh, counsel for Inspector Suresh Kumar. The applications seek preservation of CCTV footage from outside the police post, retraction of a statement allegedly recorded during CBI custody, and a direction that a voice sample allegedly obtained without the accused's consent should not be considered as evidence.

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