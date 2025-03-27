CBI court to pronounce judgment in 17-year-old cash-at-judge’s door case on March 29

Alka Malik, Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, will pronounce the judgment in the 17-year-old alleged cash at judge's door case on March 29.

The final arguments on the additional evidences produced by the prosecution and the rebuttal by the defence counsel concluded on Thursday.

The prosecution had examined additional witnesses on the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The prosecution had sought permission from the high court for summoning and re-examining 22 witnesses, asserting that their testimonies were vital.

However, the high court allowed re-examination of only six witnesses. Initially, the prosecution cited 84 witnesses in the case of which only 69 were examined.

Narendra Singh, public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. However, Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel appearing on behalf of Justice Nirmal Yadav, argued that the CBI had falsely implicated her in the case. The CBI itself had earlier filed a closure report in the case.

The Chandigarh police had registered an FIR in the case on August 16, 2008, after a bag containing Rs 15 lakh was allegedly delivered to the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by mistake.

Initially, the case was investigated by the local police; however, subsequently the matter was referred to the CBI on August 26, 2008 by the then Chandigarh administrator.