CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Chandigarh, May 21

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied the charges levelled by Shelja, a witness in a bribery case, that she was threatened and pressurised by the investigating agency.

Shelja, a resident of Nayagaon, is one of the prosecution witnesses in an alleged bribery case registered by the CBI against Sunil Kumar Tiwari, Recovery Officer (RO) of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Chandigarh, last year.

Shelja was working as a data entry operator on a contractual basis in the DRT and was posted in office of Tiwari.

The CBI has submitted a reply on an application filed by the witness through advocate Sandeep Sharma before the court.

In the application, she alleged that the CBI pressurised her and recorded a false statement, which was contrary to the true state of facts. She prayed that her statement be taken on record in the interest of justice.

She said during the course of investigation, her statement was recorded by the CBI. Even her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was also recorded before the magistrate.

Shelja claimed that she told the investigating agency that accused Sunil Kumar Tiwari had not taken any bribe from complainant Sunil Kundu. Rather, it was complainant Sumit Kundu who had returned Rs 70,000 to Sunil Kumar Tiwari, which he had borrowed through her.

In the reply, the CBI said the witness had voluntarily recorded her statement before the Civil Judge (Junior Division) on June 16, 2022 and was not pressurised or threatened as alleged by her.

The CBI said there was no provision in the law to file any such affidavit by the witness. Shelja was asked by Arnav Ghosh (TLO) if she had seen Sunil Kumar Tiwari taking the bribe from the complainant. After hesitating for a while, Shelja admitted in the presence of independent witnesses that she had seen that Sunil Kumar Tiwari accepted some money from complainant Sumit Kundu and kept it in his pocket.

The CBI claimed that from the contents of the application, it was apparent that the witness was acting under the influence of accused. The CBI prayed the court to dismiss the application on merit.