CBI files chargesheet against IFoS officer Navneet Srivastava in CREST-IDFC First Bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the Chandigarh CBI court, has alleged that Rs 80 lakh out of Rs 95 lakh transferred to a company owned by the wife and father-in-law of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Navneet Kumar Srivastava was used for purchasing agricultural/orchard land in Canacona, Goa.

The CBI has filed the supplementary chargesheet against Srivastava, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 82 crore from CREST funds.

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According to the chargesheet, M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd, incorporated in March 2022, is owned by Anupam Srivastava, wife of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, and her father, Suresh Prasad Srivastava. They are the company’s sole directors.

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The investigation revealed that between November 14, 2024, and February 14, 2025, a total of Rs 95 lakh was transferred from the account of M/s CAPCO Fintech Services to the HDFC Bank account of M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd through six DD/RTGS instruments.

The CBI stated that the company had no genuine business activity and no dealings whatsoever with CREST, indicating that it was allegedly used as a conduit.

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According to the chargesheet, all six transactions were carried out during the period of the alleged fraud.

The investigation further revealed that after receiving the Rs 95 lakh from CAPCO Fintech Services, Rs 80 lakh was paid through demand drafts from the account of Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd to different parties in Goa in July and August 2025 for the purchase of agricultural/orchard land in Canacona. The land was registered in the company’s name.

The CBI has also alleged that accused bank managers Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, during interrogation, revealed that the illegal gratification from the diverted funds was delivered to Navneet Kumar Srivastava through cash couriers.

The chargesheet further states that call detail record (CDR) analysis of Srivastava’s mobile number showed that while he maintained regular official contact with CREST staff, he had no ordinary call contact with co-accused Abhay Kumar and only limited voice-call contact with Rahul Kumar, allegedly a cash courier for Ribhav Rishi.

The CBI said the communication with Rahul Kumar was predominantly through WhatsApp, allegedly to avoid leaving a conventional call trail.

Forensic examination of Rahul Kumar’s mobile phone established that he had been in regular WhatsApp contact with Navneet Kumar Srivastava since May 9, 2025.

According to the chargesheet, Srivastava shared the registration number and an image of a CREST-hired Tata Nexon EV with Rahul through WhatsApp on May 17, 2025, for identification at the point of cash delivery.

The CBI further alleged that on November 23, 2025, Rahul directed his associate Manish Kumar to “pick up” Rs 20 lakh from Srivastava’s residence in the early morning. The address of Srivastava’s house had similarly been shared between Rahul and Manish on May 29, 2025.

The agency said the allegations were corroborated by the statements of Rahul Kumar and Manish Kumar, as well as that of Rakesh Kumar, DDO, CREST, who stated that the Tata Nexon EV was exclusively used by the accused.

The FIR in the case was initially registered by the Chandigarh Police on March 12, 2026, in connection with an alleged large-scale fraud involving fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert CREST government funds to shell entities in connivance with bank officials and public servants.

The case was later transferred to the CBI. The agency subsequently arrested Srivastava, who is currently in judicial custody.