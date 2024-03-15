CBI files closure report in Rs 22cr bank fraud case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The CBI has filed a closure report in a Rs 22 crore bank fraud case registered against International Mega Food Park Ltd and its directors, saying all accused were innocent. It asked court to close the case.

The CBI had registered the case on February 27, 2023 on a complaint filed by SBI deputy general manager Sanjay Kumar. The compliant alleged that the accused allegedly siphoned off the funds by misutilisation bank’s finance, thereby causing Rs 22.56 crore loss.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI