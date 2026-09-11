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Home / Chandigarh / CBI finds role of IFS officer Navneet Srivastava, his wife in CREST-IDFC First Bank fraud

CBI finds role of IFS officer Navneet Srivastava, his wife in CREST-IDFC First Bank fraud

Navneet Srivastava served as Chief Executive Officer of CREST and his wife is a director of the company that allegedly received the proceeds of the crime

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:25 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The FIR in the case was initially registered by the Chandigarh Police on March 12. iStock Photo
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From the opening of accounts to carrying out alleged fraudulent transactions, the CBI has found the role of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Navneet Srivastava in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 82 crore from the funds of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

The CBI has made these claims and attached several documentary evidences against Srivastava in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the CBI Court on Friday.

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Besides Srivastava, who served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CREST, the CBI has also named his wife, who is a director of the company that allegedly received the proceeds of the crime.

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The FIR in the case was initially registered by the Chandigarh Police on March 12, pertaining to a large-scale fraud involving fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert CREST's government funds to shell entities in connivance with bank officials and public servants. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI.

Earlier, a charge sheet had been filed against bank officers Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal, Swati Singla and Ankur Sharma, as well as Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, Project Manager, CREST, and Sahil Kukkar, Accountant, CREST, besides other companies.

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The CBI claimed in the charge sheet that the signatures of Navneet Kumar were found on several cheques that were used in fraudulent transactions. The CBI claimed that more than 272 fraudulent transactions were carried out over a period of time.

According to the CBI, when the account was opened on February 2, 2025, at IDFC First Bank, employee Abhay Kumar was the lead generator of the account. Navneet Kumar Srivastava and Rakesh Kumar were the authorised signatories of the account. However, both denied their signatures during the investigation.

As per the charge sheet, a proposal for opening a savings bank account in the name of CREST with IDFC First Bank Ltd. was submitted by Accountant Sahil Kukkar, along with a comparison chart of different banks. Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, Project Director, proposed IDFC First Bank, stating that the bank also had a 3.95% Government of India stake.

The investigation further revealed that the fraudulent transactions were processed through the internal banking system by misusing the Maker-Checker mechanism. Accused Ribhav Rishi, Seema Dhiman, Priyanka Bhatoa and Anuj Kaushal allegedly processed, checked and authorised various fraudulent debit transactions despite the absence of genuine banking records.

The fraudulent debit transactions took place several times through cheques bearing the purported signatures of Navneet Kumar, then CEO, and Rakesh Kumar, DDO of CREST. Both officials have disowned their signatures on the cheques.

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