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Home / Chandigarh / CBI gets prosecution sanction against ex-CFO of Smart City, 5 officers of IDFC First Bank  

CBI gets prosecution sanction against ex-CFO of Smart City, 5 officers of IDFC First Bank  

The development is related to two cases of a scam of over Rs 200 crore of the government deposited in IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:25 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received prosecution sanction against five officers of IDFC First Bank Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal and Nalini Malik, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Smart City Company Limited (CSCL), in two cases of a scam of over Rs 200 crore funds of the government deposited in IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, has placed the sanction orders before the CBI Court. The first case was registered regarding a scam of over Rs 83 crore of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy & Science & Technology Promotion Society deposited in IDFC First Bank. The second case was registered regarding the misappropriation of funds over Rs 116 crore of Chandigarh Smart City Limited deposited in IDFC First Bank.

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Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, has placed the sanctioning orders before the CBI Court.

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Besides placing the sanction orders, an application has  also been moved  to add  names of sanctioning authority Sanjay Shende, Head-Employee, Relations & HR, Compliance of IDFC, First Bank Limited, Mumbai, and Amit Kumar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, in the list of witnesses.

In the order, Bhawna Jain, Special Judge, CBI Court, says that the request is allowed. Sanction orders in respect of above named accused persons be taken on record and the name of sanctioning authority be included in the list of witnesses as prosecution witness.

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Earlier, the CBI received prosecution sanction of   Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, project director and Sahil Kukkar, accountant of CREST, in a scam of over Rs 83 crore of CREST deposited in IDFC First Bank.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet in the CREST case against Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, project director, and Sahil Kukkar, accountant of CREST, and bank officials  Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal, Swati Singla and Ankur Sharma.

The FIR in the case was initially registered by Chandigarh Police on March 12, 2026, pertaining to large-scale fraud by way of fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert government funds of CREST in shell entities in connivance with bank officials and public servants.

In Rs 116 crore case, the CBI filed a charge sheet before court on June 12 against accused Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Nalini Malik  Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal and Vikram Wadhwa.

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