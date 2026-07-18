CBI keeps Chandigarh Smart City fraud probe open

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a CBI court that its investigation into the alleged fraud involving more than Rs 116 crore of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) funds deposited with IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh is continuing.

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In the chargesheet filed before the Chandigarh court, the CBI said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the opening and operation of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) accounts, the creation and maintenance of fictitious fixed deposit receipt (FDR) records, the alteration of linked mobile numbers and email IDs, and the role of other persons involved are still under way.

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The agency said further investigation would remain open under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, particularly regarding the role of Anubhav Mishra, then an accountant with the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, who has not joined the investigation despite repeated efforts by the agency. It said the investigation would also cover any other individuals whose involvement may emerge.

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The CBI said it was continuing to investigate the complete money trail, the subsequent layering of funds, the identification of ultimate beneficiaries, the end use of the diverted funds and their alleged conversion into cash, gold, immovable property and other assets.

It is also investigating the alleged role of other public servants, private individuals and intermediary entities whose involvement in the conspiracy, diversion of funds, concealment of transactions or utilisation of the alleged proceeds of crime may emerge during the course of the probe.

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The agency said disputed signatures, handwriting samples, debit vouchers, account-opening documents and other relevant records, along with specimen signatures and handwriting obtained during the investigation, were being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for expert examination. The findings will be placed before the court once received.

The CBI said the investigation into the subsequent layering of funds, tracing the money trail beyond the transactions identified so far, identifying the ultimate beneficiaries, and examining the end use of the diverted funds and their conversion into cash, assets and other forms was continuing and would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Based on documentary evidence, banking records, electronic evidence, email communications, witness statements and other material collected during the investigation, the CBI has so far filed a chargesheet against Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Nalini Malik, Prianka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal and Vikram Wadhwa.

According to the investigation, Vikram Wadhwa received substantial funds originating from accounts linked to Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC), CREST and various government departments.

The CBI said funds diverted from government accounts were routed through intermediary entities, including M/s CAPCO Fintech Services, M/s SRR Planning Gurus Pvt. Ltd., M/s Swastik Desh Projects and other entities, before part of the money reached accounts associated with Wadhwa.

Banking records showed that Wadhwa received about Rs 31.62 crore through transactions originating from M/s CAPCO Fintech Services.

The investigation has also revealed that Wadhwa allegedly received approximately Rs 4.57 crore in cash generated through the conversion of diverted funds. The CBI said that, as a real estate businessman, Wadhwa facilitated the conversion of substantial amounts into immovable property and other real estate assets.

The properties identified during the investigation include industrial, residential and commercial assets in Chandigarh and New Chandigarh.

According to the CBI, properties and assets worth around Rs 55 crore were acquired or dealt with using funds traceable to entities allegedly involved in the diversion and layering of funds.