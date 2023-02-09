CBI nabs Mani Majra ASI taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

An ASI of the Chandigarh police has been arrested by a team of the CBI allegedly for accepting Rs 25,000 in bribe.

The suspect, identified as Balkar Singh, was posted at the Mani Majra police station.

Sources said the Balkar had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a CBI complainant, Gurpreet Singh, for providing him some relief in a case of abetment to suicide.

The sources said a girl had died by suicide on December 21 last year. A suicide note was found at the spot, in which the girl had blamed Gurpreet for driving her to suicide.

Today, a team of the CBI laid a trap and nabbed Balkar allegedly while taking the first instalment of Rs 25,000 of the bribe money.