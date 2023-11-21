CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Manager (Production) of the Verka plant, Mohali, for allegedly taking Rs 30,000 in bribe.

The CBI stated that the complainant was running a firm in Chandigarh in the name of his wife and the company was awarded a contract for providing manpower and security at the Verka plant.

It was alleged that Ashim Kumar Sen, Deputy Manager, had been harassing the complainant and threatening him with cancellation of the contract. The complainant met the accused during which the latter allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 15,000 per month for next four or five months.

It was also alleged that the accused told the complainant that if the amount was not paid, then the contract would be cancelled. After negotiation, the official agreed to accept Rs 30,000 in bribe.

The CBI laid a trap and caught him while demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 in bribe. Searches were conducted at his premises in Mohali and Patiala, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Meanwhile, Sen was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI, who remanded him in judicial custody.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Mohali