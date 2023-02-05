CBI officer’s house burgled in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Miscreants broke into the house of a female CBI officer in Sector 22 here on Friday night while she was away. The victim is an ASP in the CBI Headquarters in Sector 30. Neighbours had noticed the doors of the house open and informed her. The house was ransacked and items stolen. The police reached the spot with a dog squad and a forensic team. Cops suspected that the miscreants gained entry into the house by breaking the lock of the gate on the rear of the house. Cops at the Sector 17 police station have questioned a domestic help and others to get a clue in the theft case. TNS

Copper wire stolen

Chandigarh: A Sector 8 resident, Raman Preet Singh, reported that an unidentified person stole the copper wire of an AC installed at his shop (SCO 39-40). A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Reet bags twin gold in tennis

Mohali: Haryana’s Reet Arora has won twin titles on the concluding day of Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings championship. In the girls’ U-16 final, she overpowered Punjab’s Rubani Sidhu 6-4 6-2, whereas in the girls’ U-18 title clash, she overpowered Haryana’s Rasnum Kaur 6-1 6-0. Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar defeated Chandigarh’s Shorya Jishtu 6-2 6-3 to win the boys’ U-16 title. In the U-18 final, top seed Arntya Ohlyan overpowered Fatehyab Singh of Maharashtra 6-4 7-5.