CBI raids 4 manpower firms in Chandigarh over tender ‘irregularities’

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday conducted searches at the offices of four agencies supplying outsourced staff to the UT Administration following complaints alleging irregularities in the allotment of manpower tenders.

The CBI teams visited offices in Sectors 34, Dadumajra and Manimajra, as well as premises linked to the agencies’ operators. Records relating to tender allotment, recruitment and wage payments were reportedly examined. Around 30,000 outsourced employees are said to be working in various government departments and institutions through these four agencies.

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The agencies are Jaharveer Co. Manpower and Security Services, A to Z Manpower and Security Services, National Group of Services and Kimsi Enterprises. The CBI has not issued a statement on the searches, and it is not clear whether a case has been registered. No arrests have been reported.

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The searches follow a complaint submitted by the Education Department Group-D Employees Union, Chandigarh, to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch. In a complaint dated April 2, the union alleged that the four firms were run by members of one family — brothers Sandeep Malik and Vikas Malik and their sister Rekha.

The complaint identifies Sandeep as the proprietor of Jaharveer and a partner in A to Z, while Rekha is named as the proprietor of National Group of Services. It alleged that the firms had colluded with heads of departments and other officials to secure tenders in exchange for bribes.

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According to the complaint, the firms uploaded forged documents on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and nearly 70 per cent of the UT Administration’s manpower tenders were awarded to them. The union further alleged that officials cited GeM procedures when concerns were raised, claiming that the practice had caused substantial losses to the exchequer.

The complaint cites specific tenders to support its allegations. In the case of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, it alleged that the tender was awarded to National Group of Services on the basis of an experience certificate attributed to Bharat Electronics Limited. The union said an RTI reply dated June 12 stated that the document “was not issued by this office”.

Regarding a Social Welfare Department tender awarded to A to Z, the complaint questioned an experience certificate attributed to a university in Patiala and another attributed to the Delhi High Court Bar Association. It alleged that the GeM contract number mentioned in the latter document did not exist.

The complaint also questioned the deployment of 167 personnel and the tender value of around Rs 5.1 crore.

At Post Graduate Government Girls College, Sector 42, the union alleged that 195 firms had participated in the tender process, but only three — all linked to the same family — were declared qualified.

It claimed that the remaining bidders were disqualified for failing to produce an earnest money deposit (EMD) certificate, although most had submitted valid Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE) certificates, which, the union said, entitled them to an exemption.

The complaint also alleged that the firms were awarded tenders in alternate years.

The union listed manpower tenders at more than 20 other offices and institutions, including Burail Jail, Government College for Men, Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46; Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Punjab Engineering College, the Chandigarh Housing Board and the Sports Department.

In a separate complaint dated July 15, the union alleged that A to Z, whose registered office is in Sector 34, had secured a tender worth around Rs 25 crore for BSc nursing staff at GMSH-16 on the basis of forged experience certificates and an inflated annual turnover of around Rs 75 crore.

Union president Ranjit Mishra demanded a fair and thorough investigation and the registration of an FIR against those found responsible.