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Home / Chandigarh / CBI raids flats of Nitin Gohal in Kharar and Bir Devinder in Phase-11 Mohali

CBI raids flats of Nitin Gohal in Kharar and Bir Devinder in Phase-11 Mohali

Both were not found at their homes, sources said, adding that they may have left after the high court ordered a CBI probe following the ED complaint alleging non-cooperation by the Punjab Police

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:26 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The CBI team reaches the Western Towers flat of Nitin Gohal in Kharar. Tribune photo
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A CBI team on Monday evening raided the Western Towers flat of Nitin Gohal in Kharar and house of youth AAP leader Bir Devinder in Phase-11, Mohali. Both were not found at their homes, sources said, adding that they may have left after the high court ordered a CBI probe following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint alleging non-cooperation by the Punjab Police.

Eyewitnesses said CBI officials, along with police personnel, reached the spots and quietly cordoned off the area before starting the search.

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Gohal was reportedly not found at the premises. Locals said his two vehicles parked in the society have not been seen for some time.

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Gohal is alleged to be a “liaisoner” in the cash-for-transfer scandal with access to the Punjab Chief Minister’s OSD Rajbir Ghumman.

In May this year, Gohal was questioned by ED for two days after Rs 25 lakh in two bags was allegedly flung from his ninth-floor flat in Kharar.

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Gohal’s flat came under the spotlight in May after videos showing two bags of cash allegedly being thrown from the balcony surfaced on social media as ED officials arrived for the raid. ED had then taken away documents from the premises.

In Mohali, CBI raided a house in Phase-11 where youth AAP leader Bir Devinder, also an alleged liaisoner, was reportedly staying recently. No one was found there. The officials left the premises around 6.45 pm.

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