CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The CBI has recovered and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from a locker held in the name of Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chander Mohan, who was recently arrested in connection with the alleged bribery of Rs 1 lakh, officials said today.

Trapped accepting Rs 1-lakh graft money The CBI had nabbed Chander Mohan and Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar, both posted in the MOH (medical officer of health) wing of the MC, while accepting Rs 1 lakh in bribe as first instalment to reinstate the sanitary inspector. A total of Rs 2 lakh was supposed to be paid in bribe.

The officials said Chander Mohan had allegedly demanded a bribe for reinstating the complainant, who was removed from the post of sanitary inspector (contract basis), as he was not able to attend office due to an accident.

In an official statement, the CBI said, “During the investigation of the trap case, they got to know about a locker maintained with the SBI, Chandigarh, in the name of the Chief Sanitary Inspector, MC, Chandigarh, and his wife. During the said operation, gold jewellery, including raw gold weighing approximately 3,100 gram, was found in the said locker, which is valued at about Rs 1.6 crore.”

Chander Mohan was arrested during a trap laid by the CBI where he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. “Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” the CBI said.

