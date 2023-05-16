CBI told to file reply on May 20

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 15

The Special Judge, CBI court, has issued a notice to the CBI on an application of a woman, Shelja, a resident of Nayagaon, Punjab, to file a reply on May 20.

Shelja is one of the prosecution witnesses in an alleged bribery case registered by the CBI against Sunil Kumar Tiwari, Recovery Officer (RO) of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Chandigarh, last year.

Shelja was working as a data entry operator on a contractual basis in the DRT and was posted in the office of Tiwari.

In an application filed through advocate Sandeep Sharma before the court, she prayed that her statement be taken on record in the interest of justice. In the statement, she said during the course of investigation her statement was recorded by the CBI. Even her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was also recorded before the magistrate.

Shelja said she had specifically told the investigating agency that Tiwari had not taken any bribe from complainant Sunil Kundu. Rather, it was the complainant, who had returned Rs 70,000 to Tiwari, which he had borrowed through her.

However, the investigating agency paid no heed to it. Under threat and coercion of being falsely implicated as an accused in the present case, the CBI pressurised her and recorded a false statement, which was contrary to the true state of facts.

Besides, she was even pressurised by the investigating agency to give a false version at the time of recording of her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Shelja said now she had gathered courage and has thus knocked at the doors of the court to permit her to place on record her statement by way of affidavit, which gives out the clear and true state of facts, which were not allowed to come forth by the investigating agency, under the threat of her false implication in the present case.

Tiwari was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a Kaithal-based scrap dealer in April last year. Tiwari was nabbed from the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) office in Sector 17 by the CBI after the agency laid a trap on the complaint of the scrap dealer.

As per the prosecution, the scrap dealer, in the complaint to the CBI, alleged that he was the highest bidder in the auction of plant and machinery. He had also deposited the total amount of Rs 24,10,000 within the stipulated time. When he, along with an authorised officer of Punjab National Bank and two other persons, went for the inspection of the plant and machinery on December 21, 2021, he found that some machinery was missing and he refused to take the possession of the plant and machinery.

The scrap dealer said he met the accused and requested him that either all remaining machinery be provided to him or the amount equivalent to the missing machinery be refunded to him. He alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from him for settling the matter and getting his entire amount back.

He said he managed to negotiate the bribe amount to Rs 70,000. On his complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Recovery Officer red-handed while he was allegedly in the process of accepting the bribe amount of Rs 70,000. The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court.