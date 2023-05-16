 CBI told to file reply on May 20 : The Tribune India

DRT Officer’s Graft Case

CBI told to file reply on May 20

Witness alleges she was pressured to give false version

CBI told to file reply on May 20

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 15

The Special Judge, CBI court, has issued a notice to the CBI on an application of a woman, Shelja, a resident of Nayagaon, Punjab, to file a reply on May 20.

Shelja is one of the prosecution witnesses in an alleged bribery case registered by the CBI against Sunil Kumar Tiwari, Recovery Officer (RO) of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Chandigarh, last year.

Shelja was working as a data entry operator on a contractual basis in the DRT and was posted in the office of Tiwari.

In an application filed through advocate Sandeep Sharma before the court, she prayed that her statement be taken on record in the interest of justice. In the statement, she said during the course of investigation her statement was recorded by the CBI. Even her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was also recorded before the magistrate.

Shelja said she had specifically told the investigating agency that Tiwari had not taken any bribe from complainant Sunil Kundu. Rather, it was the complainant, who had returned Rs 70,000 to Tiwari, which he had borrowed through her.

However, the investigating agency paid no heed to it. Under threat and coercion of being falsely implicated as an accused in the present case, the CBI pressurised her and recorded a false statement, which was contrary to the true state of facts.

Besides, she was even pressurised by the investigating agency to give a false version at the time of recording of her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Shelja said now she had gathered courage and has thus knocked at the doors of the court to permit her to place on record her statement by way of affidavit, which gives out the clear and true state of facts, which were not allowed to come forth by the investigating agency, under the threat of her false implication in the present case.

Tiwari was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a Kaithal-based scrap dealer in April last year. Tiwari was nabbed from the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) office in Sector 17 by the CBI after the agency laid a trap on the complaint of the scrap dealer.

As per the prosecution, the scrap dealer, in the complaint to the CBI, alleged that he was the highest bidder in the auction of plant and machinery. He had also deposited the total amount of Rs 24,10,000 within the stipulated time. When he, along with an authorised officer of Punjab National Bank and two other persons, went for the inspection of the plant and machinery on December 21, 2021, he found that some machinery was missing and he refused to take the possession of the plant and machinery.

The scrap dealer said he met the accused and requested him that either all remaining machinery be provided to him or the amount equivalent to the missing machinery be refunded to him. He alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from him for settling the matter and getting his entire amount back.

He said he managed to negotiate the bribe amount to Rs 70,000. On his complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Recovery Officer red-handed while he was allegedly in the process of accepting the bribe amount of Rs 70,000. The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

2
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

3
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

4
Delhi

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan rides pillion on a stranger's bike to reach shooting location; thanks him for the ride

6
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

7
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

8
Punjab

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

9
Punjab

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

10
Himachal

Cong leader Surender Chauhan elected Shimla Mayor, Uma Kaushal to be his deputy

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Power play, Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets Nadda on way ahead

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead

Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Heritage blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

Teen held from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Akashvani completes 75 years today

Former Mayor passes away

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Ludhiana district reports Covid death for fourth consecutive day

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar