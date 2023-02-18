Chandigarh College of Architecture holds convocation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

The Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) celebrated its annual convocation for the batches 2017-2022 (BArch) and 2020-2022 (MArch) today.

Rupan Naraini received the government gold medal (2017-2022), Le Corbusier gold medal for the best all-rounder (2017-2022), Pierre Jeanneret award for best thesis (2017-2022) and Anita Sharma Memorial Award for securing the highest marks in the 10th semester.