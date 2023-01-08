Celebrate the odds, be the winner, says Major DP Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

“If you wish to give up anything, give up ‘giving up’. That’s the message I wish to give everyone and that’s the reason I run every day.”

This was the key takeaway from an address by Major DP Singh, the Kargil War survivor and India’s first blade runner, as he spoke as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session at the PGI. The event was attended by key functionaries, heads of the departments and newly joined residents while observing the Covid-appropriate behaviour, at Bhargava Auditorium on the PGI premises here today.

“Losing a part of the body does not lead to disability. Losing the will to fight our odds does. Odds are in the head and not in the heart. Celebrate odds and be the winner,” stated Major DP Singh, while he narrated his journey from being declared ‘dead’ in an Army hospital in July 1999 during the Kargil War to 14 years hence, returning as India’s first blade runner, showing the world how the invincible spirit in a true warrior can make a handicap into a ‘handy- capable’ person.

Motivating the newly inducted doctors, Major DP Singh said, “Always remember an acronym, ‘ASK’, to be successful in life. It stands for attitude, skill and knowledge.” He shared that ‘attitude’ was the most important aspect in life and that if one focused on one’s goal with the right attitude, the other two factors would automatically fall in place.

He concluded, “Failure is important in one’s life as it teaches one to absorb shock and learn to adapt to difficult situations. So, don’t be scared of failures, lead the change and not wait for others to begin.”

Earlier, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, while welcoming the chief guest, recounted the valour of the braveheart. Lal said, “Major DP Singh’s journey from soldier to a marathon runner, who overcame all odds, even cheated death, is stuff for celluloid.”

The PGI Director urged residents “to emulate Major DP Singh’s exemplary courage, unwavering commitment and ‘never-say-die’ attitude in the face of even worst of the circumstances.

Lal stated that in the past 59 years, the institute witnessed a spectacular expansion from 230 beds to over 2,200-bed facility, setting high ideals of medical professionalism in mitigating the pain and sufferings of those ailing and becoming the last port of call for patients with many serious and chronic illnesses.

Prof R Sehgal, Dean (Academics), conducted the pinning ceremony of resident doctors who had joined the institute in the July 2022 and January 2023 sessions.