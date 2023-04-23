Celebrated art historian BN Goswamy bereaved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Celebrated art historian and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr BN Goswamy’s son Dr Apurva Goswamy (58) died of illness on Friday. His cremation took place at Sector 25 cremation ground here today.

Dr Apurva did his early education from St John’s High School and then studied at DAV College, Panjab University. He did his Master’s in Molecular Biology from Zurich and PhD in Cell Biology from the University of Basel.

He had a rich experience in drug safety, quality management and biomedical research, having worked in these fields for over 32 years.

At present, Dr Apurva was heading Continuum India as the CEO and Managing Partner. Under him, Continuum provided services under several business verticals, including Pharmacovigilance, Evidence Evaluation, Regulatory and Allied Technologies.

Remembering him, Aradhika Sharma, a former colleague and family friend, said: “Apurva Goswamy was an extraordinary man. A visionary, he brought the niche business of Pharmacovigilance to Chandigarh. A beloved and humane employer, he was kind and respectful to all, while setting and expecting the highest standards of work. He shaped the careers of thousands of professionals.”

“Apurva loved a good laugh. He adored music, art, cars, stars, cats, sports, movies and technology. A man of science, he had an endless thirst for knowledge and a pure and philosophic intellect. He shall be revered and missed,” she said.