Cellular Jail a journey of pain; a legacy of pride

A recent visit to the Cellular Jail in Port Blair felt like a profound journey into India's colonial past. The evening’s light-and-sound show brought to life the harrowing tales of freedom fighters who endured unimaginable hardships within these walls. The atmosphere was electrifying as the stories of Vir Savarkar and other brave souls like Mahavir Singh Rathore, Mohan Kishore Namadas and Mohit Moitra unfolded. An elderly Bengali woman in the front row suddenly shouted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," prompting a spontaneous chorus of slogans from fellow visitors. This impromptu display of unity underscored the deep emotional connection that many felt towards the site.

However, not all reactions were the same. Some tourists appeared detached, perhaps viewing the experience as just another item to tick off their travel itinerary. A gentleman even suggested, “It was too long, they should have wrapped it up in 30 minutes.” His wife, though, ticked him off, “You can sit for three hours through violent Hindi films and you find this piece of our legacy long and boring.”

Unlike this man, there was a 6-7 years’ old boy, who kept on standing on his chair throughout the show with Tiranga in his raised hand, prompting many to applaud. Despite these varied perspectives, the experience was undeniably moving — it not just a visit to a historical site but a journey into the heart of India's struggle for independence. I left the premises carrying with me a renewed sense of patriotism and a commitment to honour the memories of our brave ancestors.

Anshu Seth, Mohali