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Home / Chandigarh / Census 2027: Chandigarh residents to answer 40 questions, from caste to Aadhaar

Census 2027: Chandigarh residents to answer 40 questions, from caste to Aadhaar

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh residents will be asked 40 questions on various aspects, including religion, caste, Aadhaar, mobile number, bank accounts and migration, when population enumeration, the second phase of Census 2027, begins in January.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Principal Census Officer for Chandigarh, told The Tribune that households could fill in the form online from January 10 before enumerators start house visits on January 25.

“Self-enumeration saves time for families and helps us finish the count on schedule. I urge every resident to use the online facility and answer all questions accurately,” Yadav said.

KNOW THE QUESTIONS

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Details of each person include name, relationship to head, sex (male, female or transgender), date of birth, marital status, nationality, religion, disability, languages, literacy including digital literacy, education, work and migration. Questions 34 to 40 cover COVID-19 vaccination place, number of bank accounts, mobile number, Aadhaar, voter ID, driving licence and passport.

Caste: SC and ST status is recorded first. Others can state a caste, choose “Does Not Want to Declare” or “No Caste”.

Parents: Details include name, date and place of birth, and religion.

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Disability: The question is asked of every person, whatever the age.

Fertility: These questions are put only to ever-married or currently married women.

Documents: For a driving licence, only whether one is held is noted. Only Indian passports are recorded.

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Work: The commute to work, including distance, time and mode of travel, is also recorded.

SCALE OF OPERATIONS

Phase-I (house-listing) covered 2,57,201 households in 2,054 blocks. For population enumeration, blocks exceeding 800 people will be split, raising the number to 2,274 across 10 charges (zones). Chandigarh needs 2,150 enumerators and 360 supervisors, with a 10 per cent reserve. Teachers and government staff can be deployed as enumerators, and may get a half-day relaxation from work.

Enumerators will use a mobile app on their own phones. For self-enumerated households, they must still visit and confirm the data using the self-enumeration ID. Supervisors will verify 20 per cent of records.

Only 4,476 households used self-enumeration in Phase-I. Each charge now has a target of 1 to 2 per cent of its Phase-I population.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

Defence and paramilitary areas, including CRPF, ITBP, BSF, Air Force and GREF, will be counted on paper, with no digital maps for security reasons. Charge-wise plans for the houseless must reach the Census directorate by February 10. Homeless people will be counted at places such as pavements, railway platforms and under flyovers.

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