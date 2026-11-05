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Home / Chandigarh / Census 2027: Panchkula gears up for population enumeration

Census 2027: Panchkula gears up for population enumeration

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:02 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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With the second phase of the Census, involving population enumeration and collection of demographic information through around 40 questions, likely to begin in January 2027, the Panchkula administration has stepped up preparations to ensure its timely completion.

Director, Census Operations and Citizens Registration, Haryana, Dr Lalit Jain, reviewed the district’s preparedness at a meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure adequate deployment of enumerators and supervisors well in advance. Emphasising the scale and importance of population enumeration, Jain said the exercise was comprehensive and time-consuming, requiring additional manpower and meticulous planning.

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The district administration has scheduled training for enumerators and supervisors in December to familiarise them with the procedures, prescribed Census guidelines and responsibilities involved in the exercise.

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