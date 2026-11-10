Census 2027: Population enumeration in Panchkula from January 25

The second phase of the Census of India 2027, known as Population Enumeration, will be conducted across Haryana from January 25 to February 28, 2027. This will be followed by a five-day Revisional Round from March 1 to 5, 2027.

Deputy Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Satpal Sharma said schoolteachers and other government employees would be deployed to carry out the exercise.

Prior to the Population Enumeration phase, the facility of self-enumeration will be available to residents of Haryana from January 10 to 24, 2027. During this period, residents will be able to submit the necessary information relating to their households online through the self-enumeration portal at: https://se.census.gov.in⁠

Census 2027 is being conducted through digital platforms as part of the nationwide exercise. Enumerators will record information through a designated mobile application available on smartphones. At the same time, the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) will strengthen the monitoring of field-level progress, administrative coordination and supervision. The digital system will help minimise errors in data collection and facilitate the completion of the exercise within the prescribed timeframe.

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During the Population Enumeration phase, information relating to each individual will be collected through a prescribed questionnaire containing 40 questions. These will cover various aspects, including demographic, social, educational and economic activities, language, migration and other specified particulars.

The data collected through the Census will play an important role in formulating development plans for the country and the state, assessing the requirements of basic public amenities and understanding the population-related needs of different regions. Sharma urged all citizens and families to actively participate and extend their full cooperation to ensure the successful conduct of Census 2027.

Schoolteachers and other government employees will play an important role in the second phase of the Census in Haryana. The concerned departments will ensure that the officers and employees assigned Census duties discharge their responsibilities with sincerity, dedication and due diligence. Necessary training and instructions will also be imparted to Census functionaries to ensure the smooth completion of the Population Enumeration exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

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He appealed to all residents to provide correct and complete information during self-enumeration and extend full cooperation to Census functionaries during their household visits. Through self-enumeration, residents will have the opportunity to submit their information in advance, while enumerators will subsequently visit households to collect and verify the requisite information.

Residents have been advised to keep their Aadhaar, passport, driving licence (DL) and Voter ID numbers readily available so that the relevant details can be provided to enumerators, if required, during the Census exercise.

The Deputy Commissioner further cautioned that any person found obstructing or interfering with authorised Census functionaries in the discharge of their official duties, or creating any hindrance in Census operations, would be liable for legal action under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948.

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He stated that Section 11(1)(a) of the Act provides for imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1,000 for such offences. He emphasised that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found obstructing the smooth conduct of Census operations.

Sharma appealed to all residents to make maximum use of the self-enumeration facility and extend their full cooperation to Census functionaries by providing accurate and complete information. He emphasised that the collective participation and cooperation of citizens and concerned departments would be essential for the successful completion of Census 2027 in Haryana, ensuring complete coverage of all households and individuals across the state and preventing any omission or duplication in the enumeration process.