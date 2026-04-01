Census 2027: Self-enumeration process commences in Chandigarh

In a significant step towards promoting digital participation in Census 2027, UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad filled in his details on the online census portal today.

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The self-enumeration process has been launched by Dr Navjot Khosa, Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Chandigarh, and Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer, UT. This initiative highlights the UT Administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly census operations.

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By undertaking self-enumeration, the Chief Secretary has set an example for all residents, encouraging them to actively participate in this convenient and secure digital process. Self-enumeration enables citizens to fill in their census details online at their convenience, ensuring accuracy while saving time for both the public and enumerators.

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The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of accurate data collection for effective planning and policy formulation. He urged all citizens to cooperate and take full advantage of the self-enumeration facility, which has been designed to be simple, accessible and user-friendly.

The Directorate of Census Operations, along with the Chandigarh Administration, has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth self-enumeration process. These include a dedicated toll-free helpline (1855) to assist citizens with any queries or technical issues.

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Citizens are encouraged to visit the official Census portal (https://se.census.gov.in) and complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated time frame. The information collected will be kept strictly confidential and used solely for statistical purposes, in accordance with the provisions of the Census Act.

Meanwhile, the administration has commenced an extensive training programme for enumerators and supervisors across the Union Territory starting today. The training sessions will continue till April 29 and are aimed at equipping field functionaries with the necessary skills and understanding to ensure accurate and efficient data collection.

Around 2,800 officials will undergo structured training during this period. In the first batch, out of 704 trainees, 685 officials attended the session while 19 remained absent. The absence has been viewed seriously, and the departments concerned have been directed to issue show-cause notices to ensure accountability. The training sessions focus on census procedures, use of digital tools, data accuracy and field-level coordination to uphold the highest standards of data quality and reliability.

Senior officers of the Administration have already completed their self-enumeration, setting an example for citizens to actively participate in this important national exercise.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to all residents to take part in the self-enumeration process by visiting the official portal https://se.census.gov.in. He emphasised that active citizen participation was crucial for generating accurate data, which served as the foundation for effective policy-making, planning and implementation of welfare schemes.

Mayor urges citizens to join digital drive

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi also completed his self-enumeration through the official online portal, setting an example for citizens to follow.

The Mayor highlighted the government’s commitment to making the census exercise more accessible, efficient and citizen-friendly. He described the self-enumeration system as simple, seamless and time-saving.

“The digital platform empowers citizens to contribute to nation-building from the comfort of their homes while ensuring transparency and reliability in the process,” he said.