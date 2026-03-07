Census-2027 training held in Fatehgarh Sahib

A two-day training workshop on "Census-2027" organised by the district administration under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer Dr Sona Thind concluded here on Friday. During the workshop, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Census Officer Pooja Syal Grewal, officials from the Punjab Census Department, Assistant Director Renu and Statistical Investigator (Grade-II) Alok Kumar imparted training to the participants.

DC Thind said the census would be conducted digitally for the first time and the head of the household would be able to fill in the family details through the census mobile application between April 30 and May 14 of this year. "The first phase of the census would be conducted between May 15 to June 13 and would include house listing, during which enumerators would visit households to collect information. Citizens would be asked around 33 questions during the survey," she told the gathering. Thind appealed to residents to cooperate with the exercise since public participation was crucial for a successful census.

Assistant Research Officers Harmandeep Kaur, Iqbal Singh, Amaninder Singh and Manish Kumar from the office of the Deputy Economic and Statistical Adviser attended the workshop. Charge officers, tehsildars, executive officers of municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with clerks and technical assistants also participated in the training programme.