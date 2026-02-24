Census-2027: UT to conduct self-enumeration in Chandigarh from April 16

The UT Administration has notified the schedule for the houselisting operations and self-enumeration under the upcoming Census of India 2027.

Advertisement

According to the notification, self-enumeration will be conducted from April 16 to April 30 and houselisting operations will be carried out from May 1 to May 30 across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The self-enumeration phase will precede the house-to-house houselisting operations, which will be conducted over a period of 30 days.

Advertisement

The Administration has requested all residents of Chandigarh to extend full cooperation to the census authorities and enumerators to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of this important national exercise.