DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Census-2027: UT to conduct self-enumeration in Chandigarh from April 16

Census-2027: UT to conduct self-enumeration in Chandigarh from April 16

Houselisting operations will be carried out from May 1 to May 30 across the Union Territory

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock.
Advertisement

The UT Administration has notified the schedule for the houselisting operations and self-enumeration under the upcoming Census of India 2027.

Advertisement

According to the notification, self-enumeration will be conducted from April 16 to April 30 and houselisting operations will be carried out from May 1 to May 30 across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The self-enumeration phase will precede the house-to-house houselisting operations, which will be conducted over a period of 30 days.

Advertisement

The Administration has requested all residents of Chandigarh to extend full cooperation to the census authorities and enumerators to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of this important national exercise.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts