Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules: Chandigarh to complete identifying eligible employees by Aug 15

The UT Administration has reiterated its commitment to complete the entire process of identifying eligible employees and then transitioning them to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules by August 15.

The Administration had earlier adopted the Government of India’s Office Memorandum dated March 3, 2023.

As per the decision, employees of the UT Administration who were appointed against posts or vacancies advertised or notified for recruitment on or before December 22, 2003, and were subsequently covered under the National Pension System (NPS) upon joining service on or after January 1, 2004, shall now be eligible for coverage under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, subject to fulfillment of the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Following the communication from the Centre, nearly 300 employees of the UT Administration will be able to avail of the benefit under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Notably, employees had been demanding to make the switch back to the Old Pension Scheme for the last few years.

The change will be also applicable to the employees whose recruitment process for the respective posts had begun before January 1, 2004, even if they joined after the cut off date.

Following demands from employees, the UT administration on June 26, 2024, sent a letter to the MHA. The MHA stated that UT may adopt the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare order dated March 3, 2023, and complete the entire process within the next three months.