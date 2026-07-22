CEC team to inspect forest law violations near Chandigarh

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted by the Supreme Court, will be visiting the Karoran, Masol and Siswan forest areas near Chandigarh to verify complaints of serious violations in forest areas adjoining the city.

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The visit is being undertaken in connection with the ongoing hearing before the CEC on complaints of alleged encroachments and violations of forest laws, sources said.

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The team had last visited the area in December. The CEC is assessing the damage caused to forests and the commercial activities being carried out in areas governed by forest laws.

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A former Director General of Forests and Special Secretary in the Union Environment Ministry, Chandra Prakash Goyal, is expected to be part of the team visiting the area. During its previous visit, the CEC had inspected the constructions at Forest Hill Resort in detail.

Forest Department and GMADA officials have informed the CEC that they had not granted any approval for construction activity in the forest and non-forest areas. They also stated that they were not allowed entry into the private properties where the alleged violations had been reported.

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Earlier, the Empowered Committee had sought details of the Punjab Government's recent policy for the approval and regularisation of low-impact green habitats in forest areas that have been removed from the purview of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900. The matter relating to the farmhouse policy was being heard by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A senior official said that when 55,000 hectares were delisted in 2010, the state Forest Department had conducted an on-ground assessment of agricultural activity and the scope for sustaining livelihoods. Since then, the official said, the state had not approached either the Centre or the Supreme Court regarding the rapidly changing land use in these areas. The state has now introduced a policy permitting low-density housing on land abutting forests.