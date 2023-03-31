Central pay scales for 20K Chandigarh staffers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Nearly 20,000 employees have a reason to cheer. The UT Administration has issued a notification for implementation of the Central Services Rules with changes in pay scales and service conditions for UT employees as drafted by the administration.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had notified the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, on March 29, 2022, replacing the Punjab Service Rules with the Central Service Rules from April 1, 2022.

According to the notification, pays scales of employees can be changed after approval of the UT Administrator to bring these in line with the Central Government Rules. Earlier, the scales were corresponding to those for various categories of employees of the Punjab Government.

A committee constituted by the administration examined the changes in pay scales, allowances and service conditions to bring UT employees on a par with the Central Government employees and finalised pay scales of different grades, merging of different grades and other service conditions.

With this notification, there will be changes in pay scales and service conditions for UT employees. The notification specifies the pay tables for different grades that have been formulated.

As per the notification, the Central Services Rules will be applicable from April 1, 2022, and the employees will also get the arrears. With the adoption of the Central Service Rules, the age of retirement has increased from 58 years to 60 years with effect from April 1, 2022.

The notification lays down conditions of service for those appointed to the services and posts in Groups ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ under the administrative control of the UT Administrator, which are subject to any other provision made by the President on his behalf.

These rules shall not apply to members of All-India Services serving in connection with the affairs of UT, employees of Punjab and Haryana High Court, persons not in whole time employment of UT, persons paid out of contingencies, employees of electricity wing of Engineering Department whose scales of pay presently are being governed by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Regulations, 2021. The notification with respect to the electricity wing of the Engineering Department of Chandigarh shall be issued separately.

These shall also not be applied to persons on deputation to UT Administration, re-employed in government service after retirement, employed on contract, etc.

Retirement age to be raised to 60