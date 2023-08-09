Central team in Dera Bassi to assess loss in Ghaggar floods

Dera Bassi, August 8
An inter-ministerial Central team today visited the Dehar, Alamgir, Tiwana, Khajur Mandi and Sarasini areas of Dera Bassi to take stock of the devastation caused by the overflowing Ghaggar during the recent rains.
Besides talking to farmers, the team took details of the damage from local officials. Krishna Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, apprised the team of the widespread damage caused by floods, besides relief measures taken by the Punjab Government.
Interacting with the team, DC Ashika Jain gave information about damage caused by the Ghaggar. She also put forth suggestions to re-cultivate agricultural land in the Ghaggar belt. She said 115 acres of land had been eroded and silt accumulated over 659 acres.
