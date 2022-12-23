G20 Meetings: Central team to visit Chandigarh on Dec 27, 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

A Central team from Delhi will visit the city on December 27 and 28 to take stock of the preparations for the G20 meetings. Recently, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had reviewed the preparations for the G20 meetings and also gave some suggestions.

A senior official said the preparations were in full swing for the successful conduct of the G20 meetings. The official said dinner for the delegates from different countries would be hosted at the Lake Club, which was being beautified. As the delegates would visit Rock Garden, cleaning and repair work was underway there.

The city will host two G20 meetings. The first meeting on finance is scheduled for January 30 and 31, while the second on agriculture will be held in March. The meetings would be attended by delegates from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

