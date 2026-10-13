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Home / Chandigarh / Centre clears Rs 18.46 cr for digital makeover of Chandigarh's Le Corbusier Centre

Centre clears Rs 18.46 cr for digital makeover of Chandigarh's Le Corbusier Centre

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh. File photo
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The Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs 18.46 crore for setting up the city’s first fully digital museum at the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19 here.

The UT Administration had submitted a comprehensive proposal to the ministry under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme to further strengthen Chandigarh’s identity as a globally recognised centre of architecture and urban planning.

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The museum will offer visitors immersive experiences through virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), holographic installations, interactive displays and digital archives. It will trace the architectural journey of Le Corbusier, with one gallery dedicated to his contribution to Chandigarh and another to his work across the world.

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The museum will have seven galleries — Early Life, Architectural Journey, Gaming Zone, Contribution to Chandigarh, Miniature Gallery, Contribution to the World and Sketch-like Le Corbusier Museum. Other facilities will include a library, workshop and conference room, scholars’ room with workstations, reading room, souvenir shop and ticketing-cum-reception area.

According to officials, the proposal is aimed at making the museum more interactive through VR tours and AR displays. The digital features will allow visitors to explore Chandigarh’s planning history virtually and gain a better understanding of the vision of Le Corbusier and his colleagues.

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The centre holds a special place in Chandigarh’s history. Built as a temporary office in 1951, the building served as the planning headquarters where Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier and his team prepared the master plan for Chandigarh. The work was undertaken after Partition, when a new capital for Punjab was being developed.

International architects, including Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret, worked alongside Indian architects in the building to shape the city’s distinctive urban design.

The centre houses original planning documents, architectural drawings, furniture, tapestries and exhibits tracing Chandigarh’s planning history, the Capitol Complex and the city’s architectural evolution. Visitors can also see rare photographs, correspondence exchanged by Le Corbusier and his associates, and archaeological artefacts recovered during excavations in Chandigarh.

Among the notable exhibits are relics unearthed during excavations near the present-day Central State Library in Sector 17 in 1969. The finds included pottery, terracotta objects, copper bangles, toy-cart wheels, stone balls, skeletons, copper arrowheads and beads. These provide evidence of an ancient settlement linked to the Harappan civilisation.

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