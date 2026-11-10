Centre extends Punjab prison law to Chandigarh

The Centre has extended the Punjab Police and Correctional Services Act, 2026, to Chandigarh, paving the way for the transfer of prisoners between the Union Territory and other states and UTs. The amended legislation also introduces provisions relating to prison security, rehabilitation and safeguards for inmates with disabilities.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on November 6 under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, extending the Punjab law to Chandigarh with certain modifications to suit the UT's administrative structure. The changes replace references to the Punjab Government with the appropriate Chandigarh authorities.

A key provision allows prisoners, including those serving life sentences, to be transferred from Chandigarh jails to prisons in other states or UTs, and vice versa, with the consent of the governments concerned and an order from the Chandigarh Administrator.

The legislation also permits the transfer of undertrial prisoners in the interest of security, maintenance of law and order or public interest. Such transfers will require the consent of the governments concerned and approval of the court where the trial is pending.

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The amended law also provides for monitoring and follow-up of convicts after their release and regulates the use of electronic surveillance systems inside prisons.

In another significant change, consumption of tobacco products in jails has been prohibited.

The legislation also restricts the operation of aerial objects, including drones, within designated no-fly zones around prison premises. Such operations will require authorisation from the competent authority under the applicable civil aviation law and prior approval of the concerned department.

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The extension follows the Centre's broader push for prison reforms under the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023.