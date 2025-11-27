Centre notifies Panjab University Senate election, Vice President approves poll schedule

The Centre has accepted a key demand of protesting students at Panjab University, with the Vice President and PU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan approving the Senate election schedule. The decision was made on November 9 and communicated to the PU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, on Thursday evening.

The approval comes after weeks of protests and a massive political backlash across Punjab and Chandigarh. The Centre had initially introduced a controversial restructuring move, which was withdrawn within a week after widespread criticism, issuing four notifications between October 30 and November 7. Students continued protests, supported by anti-BJP groups, including Nihang organisations of Quami Insaaf Morcha.

The news led to celebrations at the protest site, with students rejoicing and calling friends and leaders to join in.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig visited the protest site and appealed to students to end their agitation, stating that their core demands had been met. PU Bachao Morcha welcomed the notification but hadn’t formally decided to withdraw the protest.

The approved schedule includes elections for various constituencies, with the first poll notification to be issued in January 2026.

Election schedule

- Election for Principals and staff: September 7, 2026

- Teachers’ constituencies: September 14, 2026

- Heads and faculty of arts colleges: September 20, 2026

- Registered Graduate Constituency: September 20, 2026

- Vote counting: September 22, 2026

- Faculty elections: October 4, 2026

The breakthrough marks a turning point in the confrontation, uniting Punjab’s political and social forces against the Centre and pushing PU into a volatile phase in its post-1966 history.

HOW THE PU CRISIS UNFOLDED

Oct 30: Centre notifies sweeping overhaul of Senate/Syndicate

Nov 1: The Tribune breaks the story; political and campus storm erupts

Oct 30-Nov 7: Centre issues four notifications in seven days; withdraws decision

Nov 1-27: Students sit on indefinite dharna; 2 varsity shutdowns; massive Nov 10 youth uprising

Nov 9: PU VC sends Senate election schedule to Chancellor

Nov 27: VP approves schedule; official letter issued to PU

WHAT IT MEANS

PU’s pre-overhaul democratic structure stands restored in full

Senate polls — pending since October 2024 — now formally cleared

Major morale victory for PU Bachao Morcha; pressure shifts to whether the dharna will be withdrawn

The Centre’s climb-down underscores unprecedented cross-party mobilisation in Punjab

WHAT’S NEXT