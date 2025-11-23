DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Centre retracts, says no intention to pilot bill to bracket Chandigarh with other UTs in Parliament 

Centre retracts, says no intention to pilot bill to bracket Chandigarh with other UTs in Parliament 

MHA says the related proposal is under consideration but no final call has been taken yet; all stakeholders to be consulted before a final decision 

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:36 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The ministry says the proposal does not in any way involve altering the governance and administrative arrangements of Chandigarh or the traditional relations of Chandigarh with Punjab or Haryana. Photo for representation
Advertisement

As the uproar over a proposed legislation to bracket Chandigarh with other UTs grew, the Centre on Sunday said it had no plans to pilot the related draft law in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Advertisement

Retracting from previous plans (the Centre had listed in Parliament bulletin the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill) to bring Chandigarh on par with other UTs like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Puducherry, the Home Ministry said the Bill would not be tabled in the winter session starting December 1.

Advertisement

“The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," the MHA said on X.

Advertisement

The ministry said the proposal does not in any way involve altering the governance and administrative arrangements of Chandigarh or the traditional relations of Chandigarh with Punjab or Haryana.

Advertisement

"An appropriate decision will be taken only after adequate consultation with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of presenting any bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament," the Centre clarified after the Punjab BJP also said it would demand the retraction of the proposed bill which hurts the sentiments of Punjab.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts