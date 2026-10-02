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Home / Chandigarh / Centre revokes green nod to Godrej project

Centre revokes green nod to Godrej project

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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In a major regulatory action, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has revoked the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to M/s Godrej Properties Ltd for its commercial project, Godrej Eternia, at Industrial Area, Phase I.

The order, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, cites the execution of 100% construction work without securing mandatory approval from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife.

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According to the ministry’s findings, the project site fell within the 10-km protected radius of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and required to secure prior recommendation of the committee.

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Although the original Environmental Clearance issued on February 26, 2009, stipulated general condition, making it subject to apex court decisions, the project proponent completed construction without obtaining the requisite wildlife NOC.

On May 22, 2023, the State Board for Wildlife, Chandigarh, chaired by the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, ordered formation of a committee to probe compliance lapses. On December 21, 2023, The Department of Environment, Chandigarh, informed the Union ministry that 100% construction had been carried out without prior wildlife clearance.

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On May 14, 2024, the ministry issued a show-cause notice to the firm. On June 4, 2025, the Central Empowered Committee submitted a report confirming that the project required standing committee scrutiny. On May 14 this year, a formal personal hearing was held in New Delhi, where the ministry rejected arguments against retrospective application, ruling that prior clearance was a substantive legal requirement.

On September 30, the 2009 Environmental Clearance was revoked with immediate effect.

Company spokesperson said revocation came 10 years after the project was completed with all requisite approvals. An appeal has been filed before the NGT. The matter was sub judice, said the spokesperson.

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