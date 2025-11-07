Centre rolls back PU overhaul amid growing Punjab uproar

Under mounting political and public pressure, the Centre withdrew the controversial October 30 notification that had overhauled the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Tribune had first broken the PU overhaul story last Saturday, sparking a major political firestorm across Punjab and Chandigarh that forced the Centre to press the pause button, but not withdraw the changes. The move triggered campus-wide protests, with students sitting on an indefinite dharna and Opposition parties accusing the BJP-led government of “assaulting Punjab’s autonomy.”

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu compared the situation arising out of PU overhaul to the 2020 farm laws that were repealed after massive nationwide protests. “PU overhaul also happened in a similar fashion. Our government, led by Prime Minister Modi, always thinks for Punjab and wants to bring reforms. But due to misunderstandings, this was not received in a positive spirit,” he said.

Bittu apologises

Calling Home Minister Amit Shah his leader, the Congress turncoat said he was taken into the Cabinet to present Punjab’s views and protect the state’s interests. “I apologise with folded hands to all stakeholders, especially students who have been sitting on dharna. Punjab and Punjabis will continue to run the university and not anybody else,” Bittu said.

He hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP ministers for “fuelling the fire” over the issue despite not attending any meeting of the Administrative Reforms Committee constituted earlier by then Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. “They are instigating students to hold batons and take the violent path. I appeal to students not to get misled and to focus on their studies,” he added.

The Union Minister said he had conveyed to the BJP high command that “Punjab’s emotional issues should not be touched without stakeholders’ consent.”

PU part of Punjabi identity: Mann

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, addressing a gathering in Amritsar, again accused the Centre of “interfering in Punjab’s affairs” and “targeting the state deliberately.” He said dissolving the PU Senate and Syndicate was “a direct attack on Punjab’s proud heritage,” adding that Panjab University was not just an academic institution, but part of Punjabi identity. Mann also alleged that the Centre was bullying Punjab over water-sharing and dam management.

The October 30 notification had drastically curtailed PU’s democratic structure — reducing the Senate from 91 to 31 members and converting the Syndicate into a nominated body —provoking outrage among academics and politicians alike.