DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Centre rules out directly elected Mayor for Chandigarh, MP’s Bill still on track

Centre rules out directly elected Mayor for Chandigarh, MP’s Bill still on track

MP Manish Tewari underlined that the government’s response 'has no impact whatsoever' on the Private Member Bill he introduced last week, seeking a five-year directly elected Mayor

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:43 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Manish Tewari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

The Centre today made it clear in Parliament that it is not considering any proposal to give Chandigarh a directly elected Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor or Deputy Mayor with a fixed five-year tenure.

Advertisement

Responding to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said there was “no such proposal under consideration”, also ruling out any move to reallocate powers between the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation or introduce a Haryana-style direct-election model for the city’s top civic posts.

Advertisement

The government further clarified that Finance Commission revenue-sharing recommendations do not apply to Chandigarh, as the UT’s Municipal Corporation is funded through grants from the Union Budget.

Advertisement

The reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai immediately triggered sharp political and administrative ripples in the city.

Reacting to the Centre’s stand, MP Manish Tewari said that he found the situation “perplexing if not confusing”, pointing out that Chandigarh Administration officials were simultaneously in Delhi discussing pending issues, including the very proposal for increasing the Mayor’s term to five years.

Advertisement

He underlined that the government’s response “has no impact whatsoever” on the Private Member Bill he introduced last week, which seeks a five-year, directly elected Mayor and sweeping reforms to shift major governance powers from the UT Administrator to an elected Mayor-in-Council. “The Bill stands,” he said.

Tewari’s amendment Bill, introduced on December 5, aims to end Chandigarh’s three-decade-old practice of electing its Mayor annually — a model that has long been criticised for instability, short-termism and allegations of horse-trading.

The Bill seeks direct election of the top three civic posts by all electors, a five-year term co-terminus with the Municipal Corporation, anti-defection safeguards for councillors, and transfer of major administrative powers and officer oversight from the Administrator to an elected Mayor. It also proposes a structural shift to bring all non-law-and-order departments under a Mayor-in-Council, marking the most ambitious reform attempt in the MC’s history.

The irony of timing has sharpened the debate. While the MP’s Bill seeks to realign Chandigarh with the original Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 — where mayors have five-year terms — MHA’s reply indicates that the Union Government has no parallel proposal of its own. Legal experts say Private Member Bills rarely pass, but they can force national attention on long-standing governance anomalies.

MHA’s stand therefore does not alter the Bill’s legislative validity, even though the odds of its passage remain slim.

The question of Chandigarh’s governance structure has been simmering for decades. The UT adopted the Punjab municipal law in 1994 but, unlike Punjab, restricted its Mayor’s tenure to one year, creating an annual election cycle unique in the country. Over the years, this has produced recurring political stand-offs and frequent administrative discontinuity. With the city set to complete 30 years under the current framework in 2026, pressure for structural change has intensified.

The fresh push began with Tewari’s Bill and was amplified recently by former Chandigarh MP and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who supported the idea of a five-year, directly elected Mayor but insisted that any reform must be backed by consensus among all stakeholders. He also emphasised that only a Central Government-driven amendment, not a Private Member Bill, can realistically reshape Chandigarh’s governance law.

Today’s MHA reply has now put the spotlight back on the political, constitutional and administrative crossroads at which Chandigarh stands. With no government proposal on the table, a Private Member Bill unlikely to move forward soon, and stakeholders divided, the future of the city’s mayoral system — and its broader governance architecture — remains unresolved. What is clear is that Chandigarh’s long-running debate over autonomy, accountability and civic leadership is far from over.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts