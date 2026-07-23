Centre seeks report from Chandigarh Administration on Rs 117-crore Smart City scam

The Rs 117-crore Chandigarh Smart City-IDFC First Bank fraud has reached the floor of Parliament, with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking a detailed report from the UT Administration on the alleged misappropriation of Smart City Mission funds deposited in the bank.

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In a demi-official letter dated July 10, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu informed Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari that the ministry had taken cognisance of the matter he raised during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on April 2 regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds under the Smart City Mission deposited in a scheduled commercial bank in Chandigarh. “The ministry has sought a detailed report from the Chandigarh Administration. The same is, however, awaited. A comprehensive reply addressing the issues raised by you will be furnished upon receipt of the requisite information from the UT Administration,” wrote Sahu.

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What Tewari said in Lok Sabha

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Raising the matter during Zero Hour on April 2, Tewari had told the Lok Sabha that the Smart City Mission’s tenure had ended on March 31, 2025, and that its remaining funds to the tune of Rs 125 crore were transferred to the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, and subsequently deposited in IDFC First Bank. The money, he said, had then disappeared from the bank and was allegedly misappropriated.

Demanding immediate government intervention, Tewari had called upon the Centre to instruct the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to investigate the matter, describing it as a very sensitive case of alleged collusion, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.

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The scam

The fraud was perpetrated through IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh by a network of bank insiders, government officials and private persons. When Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) was wound up in March 2025 and its records transferred to the MC, a bank account secretly opened at the Sector 32 branch in August 2024 — never reflected in any official record — was used to siphon off CSCL funds into shell companies, primarily CAPCO Fintech. An alleged forged bank statement was then fabricated to show that all outstanding balances had been transferred to the MC and converted into 11 purported fictitious fixed deposits amounting to Rs 116.84 crore. Three additional suspicious payment entries totalling Rs 8.22 crore in the names of CAPCO Fintech and Sunlive Solar System with no corresponding MC record took the total suspected fraud to over Rs 125 crore. The final loss will be determined by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The fraud came to light after newspaper reports in February this year about similar irregularities in Haryana government funds at the same bank. When MC officials approached the bank, they were told that the fixed deposit receipts were fake and did not exist in the bank's system.

The two FIRs

The Chandigarh Police registered two cases. FIR No. 02 dated March 9, 2026, in the CSCL-MC case and FIR No. 03 dated March 12, 2026, in a parallel Rs 83-crore fraud involving the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) funds at the same branch. The police have arrested 14 persons so far, including former IDFC First Bank Sector 32 branch manager Ribhav Rishi, bank officials Abhay Kumar and Seema Dhiman, CSCL CFO Nalini Malik and CREST Project Director Sukhwinder Abrol.

Guv recommended CBI probe

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has recommended a CBI probe into both cases. He wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan that the money trail extended beyond the UT to other states, and possibly overseas, and that the CBI’s pan-India jurisdiction was needed for a comprehensive investigation. Former CREST CEO Navneet Kumar Srivastava, an IFS officer, has been suspended on the Governor’s recommendation.

Kataria also directed all departments, boards, corporations and autonomous bodies of the UT Administration to shift banking from private banks to nationalised banks and domestic systemically important banks, carry out mandatory monthly reconciliation of all accounts and specifically certify that IDFC First Bank accounts are free of embezzlement. An eDMS portal for digital, transparent, bid-based placement and tracking of all government deposits is being put in place.