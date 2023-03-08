Centre to help frame road safety policy set up at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

To study challenges and prepare a policy on road safety, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today inaugurated the Chandigarh Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CCERS) under the aegis of the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) in a building of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) here.

The centre will function as a lead agency in road safety as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The objective behind the setting up of this Centre is to have a systematic and scientific analysis of causal factors behind accidents, prepare and execute detailed road safety programmes in Chandigarh, undertake public awareness and outreach programmes on road safety issues and to promote and facilitate research in various aspects of road safety etc.

The society has members from all stakeholders, including departments of transport, police, engineering, planning, the Municipal Corporation, road safety experts on non-motorised transport and road safety engineering and members of the public having the experience of working in the field of road safety.

The PEC centre will provide a platform to the policymakers to develop a holistic understanding of the issues/challenges being faced in making roads safer and to bring in innovative solutions for a better planning and development of road infrastructure with the active participation of citizens.

The centre will mainly assist in identification of black spots and their removal, will undertake traffic simulation studies on management of traffic and easing congestion, accident investigation and analysis to relate scene such as road re-engineering and re-design, data analytics and review of policy and to develop communication strategy including emotion appeal.

Apart from the above, the annual report on “Road Safety in Chandigarh-2021” was also released, which contains systematic compilation of information about road crashes occurred in the city in 2021.

Premises ‘not disabled-friendly’

Harman Singh Sidhu, president of NGO Arrive Safe, said the centre of excellence at PEC was not disabled-friendly. There is no ramp at the entrance. “While the UT Administration talks big about mobility, how could they forget to construct a ramp at the entrance? I kept figuring out how to enter the building on a wheelchair,” said Sidhu. He pointed out the need for a ramp to officials of the engineering wing present there.

Tablets for officers

As part of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project, new tablets were given to the investigation officers (IOs) to assist them in filling out the details of accidents on the spot in the iRAD app. This data will be used for an analysis of the cause of accidents, identification of vulnerable locations, formulation of strategies to undertake rectification of the accident-prone locations.

Key operations