 Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

  • Chandigarh
  Chandigarh

UMTA gives approval to alignment options report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has decided to submit the finalised proposal to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to take a decision on the types of corridors for proposed Metro — elevated or underground — along with their respective pros, cons and financial implications.

During the second meeting of UMTA held under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here today, approval was granted to the area-based comprehensive mobility plans prepared by RITES, marking a step towards a comprehensive mass rapid transit (MRT) network in the tricity.

12 km underground line mooted

  • Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) approves the alignment options report and the confirmation of the mass rapid transit network expansion from 79.50 km to 91.0 km
  • Nearly 12 km has been proposed to be underground, likely to cost nearly Rs 8,000 crore, out of a total of 20 km in UT
  • RITES has been directed to prepare and submit the detailed project report

Alignment Proposals approved

Corridor 1: Sultanpur, New Chandigarh, to Sector 28, Panchkula (34 km)

Corridor 2: Sukhna Lake to ISBT-Zirakpur via ISBT-Mohali and Chandigarh airport (41.20 km)

Corridor 3: Grain Market chowk (Sector 39) to Transport lights chowk (Sector 26) (13.30 km)

Depot entry: 2.50 km

As proposals for both elevated and underground corridors has been finalised, the underground corridor is likely to cost nearly Rs 8,000 crore, which would increase the original cost of the project pegged at Rs 11,000 crore.

Nearly 12 km has been proposed to be underground out of a total of 20 km in UT, said an official. As the area-based comprehensive mobility plans has been submitted, RITES has been directed to prepare and submit the detailed project report (DPR), he added.

Also, UMTA approved the alignment options report and the confirmation of the MRT network expansion from 79.50 km to 91.0 km. The meeting also addressed the finalisation of depot locations, with the subcommittee having been tasked to evaluate the feasibility in both states of Haryana and Punjab. The officer said Punjab was to earmark around 12 acres for two depots in Mohali. In Phase II comprising 25 km, which will be developed after 2034, Metro has been proposed on the routes Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT-Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km), with mostly elevated network.

The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is nearly Rs 11,000 crore, of which 20% will be paid by Haryana and Punjab, 20% by the Centre and the remaining 60% by the lending agency. In July this year, the Chandigarh Administration had decided that it would take on board all stakeholders – Haryana and Punjab – in the preparation of AAR and DPR for Metro as per the guidelines of the Central Government.

The 23-member UMTA, which met on July 18, had decided to extend the scope of the project for Phase I from 66 km to 89 km.

RITES, in its comprehensive mobility plan, recommended a mass rapid transit network spanning approximately 154.5 km in two phases for the tricity. During the inaugural meeting, the CMP received approval, paving the way for the preparation of AAR and DPR for Phase I of the MRT network covering 79.5 Km. RITES proposed a route for Phase I MRT network covering 91 kilometres.


