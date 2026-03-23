Centre’s policies to blame for LPG crisis, says MP

While addressing the media after attending a religious function at Amloh town, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh launched a sharp attack on the Centre, alleging that its flawed policies and lack of preparedness had deepened the gas crisis in the country.

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He claimed that despite having prior inputs about the evolving situation in West Asia, the Centre failed to maintain adequate reserves of gas and petroleum. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP said the government’s policies had triggered a steady rise in inflation. “Even basic necessities are becoming unaffordable,” he added.

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